Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.99, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
