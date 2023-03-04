Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.99, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $53,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.