Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Delek US Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DK opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 77.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

