Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

