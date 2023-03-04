Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

