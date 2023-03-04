Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78-20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.69 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

