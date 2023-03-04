DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,330.50

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $21,330.50 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00422394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.61 or 0.28551024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.