DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $29,468.81 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

