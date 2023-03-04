Dennis B. Maier Sells 1,121 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $15,032.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

About Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

