Dent Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00423776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.83 or 0.28644489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

