Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Down 42.2% in February

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

