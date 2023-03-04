Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 5.1 %

LHA stock opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.