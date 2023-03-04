Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.59. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.