Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LHA opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.16 and a 200 day moving average of €7.59. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 52-week high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

