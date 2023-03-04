DeversiFi (DVF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,418.43

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and $6,418.43 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

