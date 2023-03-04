DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 10th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.22.
About DFI Retail Group
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.