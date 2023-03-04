DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 10th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.22.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

