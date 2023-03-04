Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
