Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Insider Activity

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

