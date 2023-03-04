Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.31 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

