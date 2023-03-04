Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,317,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,347 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

D traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $55.94. 5,971,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

