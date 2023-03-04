Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 172.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

