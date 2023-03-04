Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $12.45 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

