Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $12.45 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Further Reading
