Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

