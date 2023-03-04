Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.56. 206,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 276,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 172,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
