E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Shares of ELF opened at C$939.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$911.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$899.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.08. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$780.01 and a twelve month high of C$947.85.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

