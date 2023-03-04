E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Shares of TSE ELF opened at C$939.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$911.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$899.03. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$780.01 and a twelve month high of C$947.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

