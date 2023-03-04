Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTV stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

