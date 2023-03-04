Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

