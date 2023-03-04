Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
