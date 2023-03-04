Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.