Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

