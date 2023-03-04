Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelixis by 439.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 368.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $19,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

