Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,729 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BMRN opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.