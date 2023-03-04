Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

