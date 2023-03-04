Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

