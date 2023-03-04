Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

