Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

