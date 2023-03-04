Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.06 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.