Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

