Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $672,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

