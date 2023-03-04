Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $846,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

