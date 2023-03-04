Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $879,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

