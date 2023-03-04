Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

