Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,295 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

