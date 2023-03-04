Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.90 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

