Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 11,651 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Trading Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

