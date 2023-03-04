Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,108 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

