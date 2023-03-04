Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 2.3 %

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

NYSE:CHS opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.