Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,026 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

