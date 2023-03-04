Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 47,549 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,549 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of SLM worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

