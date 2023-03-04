Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.04 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.71 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

