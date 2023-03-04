Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 528,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.94% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.