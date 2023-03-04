EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

