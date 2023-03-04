EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 982,900 Shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in WinVest Acquisition were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

